Keith Curle strengthens Oldham’s attack by signing Hallam Hope on one-year deal

Oldham have announced the signing of forward Hallam Hope on a one-year deal.

Hope, 27, came through Everton’s youth ranks before signing with Bury in January 2015 before a move to Carlisle.

Following a spell with Swindon, Hope, who is a Barbados international, will again link up with Latics boss head coach Keith Curle, having played under him at Carlisle.

Hope said on Oldham’s official club website: “I’m looking forward to working with Keith again and getting used to my new surroundings when I return.

“I love scoring goals and working hard for the team and it’s a big season ahead after listening to what the gaffer wants to achieve and build here.

“I’m raring to go and have played against Oldham a number of times over my career so I know the fans want players to work hard for the club and give 100 per cent on the pitch.”

Hope has recently returned from international duty and will link-up the squad after a short period of isolation.

Oldham confirmed the transfer is also subject to FA and EFL approval.

Curle added: “An early target this summer, it has taken time to get it done, but shows our hard work is now paying dividends as we get more deals and experience into the side.”

Oldham also signed left-back Sam Hart from Southend on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old rejected a new deal at Southend, who were relegated from the Football League at the end of last season.

Curle said: “Sam is someone who still has huge potential but is now at a point in his career where he has matured from his experiences which will make him become an important part of the team we’re building here.

“He is eager to learn and be successful in the way we want to play. He’s the typical type of wing-back where he’ll have an impact on a regular basis in games.

“He’ll open teams up with his speed and physicality and I’ve been an admirer of his qualities when he’s been on the opposing side in the past.”