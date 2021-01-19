Keith Hill happy with Tranmere’s progress after win over Forest Green

Tranmere boss Keith Hill is delighted with the progress his side are making after they moved into the top half of League Two with a 3-2 win against Forest Green.

The hosts had not won in the league at Prenton Park since November, but they fully deserved to prevail against fourth-placed Forest Green.

Tranmere led at the interval thanks to Paul Lewis’ close-range header.

Hill’s men then doubled their lead just after the restart when James Vaughan side-footed home past Luke McGee.

Substitute Jamille Matt hit the crossbar for Forest Green, before fellow replacement Elliott Whitehouse halved the deficit when he bundled home.

However, Tranmere all-but wrapped up victory in the 76th minute when Liam Feeney smashed home clinically, with Scott Wagstaff heading in a very late consolation for Forest Green.

“I’m mainly pleased with the performance, not necessarily the result tonight,” said Hill.

“If we’d had drawn that game 3-3, I wouldn’t have been overly disappointed, it was all about the performance for me.

“We should have been three up by half-time really. The attitude of all the players has been first class again, though.

“The players did exactly what I have been asking them to, and that’s progress in my eyes.

“That’s all I’m after at this football club. We’re not footballing Gods, but this has been a terrific win against a very good team.

“We’ve taken them on, we’ve attacked them, and in the end we’ve done enough to stave them off.

“I’ve got a really honest bunch of lads here, and I’m honest and I’ll work hard. I can guarantee that we will make progress.

“We defended so bravely too. Some of the lads were disappointed with the goals we conceded, but we’re building blocks here.”

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper was critical of his side.

He said: “We created a number of chances, but there were too many big players out there who didn’t fight enough, didn’t scrap enough and just didn’t run enough.

“I think we had 13 shots in the second half and of course we did get the two goals in the end, but the damage had been done in the first half.

“If we had started on the front foot we would have helped ourselves.

“There were step overs and drag backs going on out there, but like I say, you need players who are prepared to scrap and fight in games like this.

“We needed players with a bit more desire, we just didn’t play.

“Some of the subs in the second half did well and will have played themselves into the picture for the weekend, but though we’ve come up against a really experienced Tranmere team tonight, we came up short.”