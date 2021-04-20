Keith Hill praises Tranmere’s attitude after edging Bradford to improve chances

Manager Keith Hill praised the attitude of his players as fifth-placed Tranmere improved their chances of automatic promotion from League Two with a narrow 1-0 win at Bradford

The victory that ended a run of seven matches without a win leaves them four points behind the third automatic place with three games to play.

The match was decided in the first minute of stoppage-time at the end of the first half when Danny Lloyd’s left-wing cross was diverted into his own net by Bradford captain, defender Paudie O’Connor with goalkeeper Sam Hornby wrong footed.

Hill said: “With the talent we have got in the squad we should be fighting for promotion which is what we are doing and we are not going to give it up.

“I am just so pleased for the players because they needed this win. They deserve an enormous amount of credit to get these three points and they have shown a great attitude.

“We are a very united team.”

This was Bradford’s third defeat in eight days and it all but ends their hopes of a play-off place.

But joint manager Mark Trueman said: “We dominated the game and we were the better team for long periods against a very good team.

“If we play like that we will win more games than we lose.

“We were disappointed with the manner of the goal. The ball hit Paudie O’Connor on the knee and the keeper had no chance.

“We kept to our game plan but we didn’t find that bit of quality or luck in the final third.

“There was no lack of effort. The ball just didn’t drop for us in the second phase. We couldn’t hit the target.”