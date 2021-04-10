Keith Hill rues missed opportunity as Tranmere are held by Scunthorpe

Tranmere boss Keith Hill felt his side blew a great chance following 0-0 draw at Scunthorpe

John McAtee missed the best chance of the first half for the hosts after being put clean through on 20 minutes.

But it was a half which saw Kaiyne Woolery and Alister Crawford guilty of some wasteful finishing for Tranmere.

Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson made two good second half saves to keep out Paul Lewis on 55 and 66 minutes.

Kevin van Veen and Alex Gilliead saw late chances go begging for United.

“We have to focus on the football and not keep looking at the league table and the next game,” Hill said.

“We have to deal with the here and now and perform. The lads have worked hard and we don’t want this to be a missed opportunity.

“We are having a great season and we don’t want to waste it in the last six games. It is a chance we can’t turn down and I feel today is a chance we have turned down.

“We missed chances in the second half. I thought we looked nervy in the first half and didn’t really get on the front foot.

“We were a bit predictable in possession in the first half. We got more energy in the second half and probably should have got more from the game.

“We said the same against Cambridge and Mansfield and it is unfortunate. We kept a clean sheet, the first one in a while, which is important.

“It is a game that has disappointment and one we should have put to bed.”

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox praised the passion shown by his players.

“I am pleased with the point. We have had illness in the camp and a lot of injuries so we couldn’t pick the team until 1.15pm,” he said.

“We went brave with two up front and told the players to go out and play and enjoy challenging a team that is third and wanted to win the game.

“We don’t keep the ball well enough in the final third and it became a bit of a battle and it was scrappy.

“Kevin (van Veen) gave us a spark up front that we have missed.

“They were better in possession than us but we had a good chance to win it at the end.

“It was difficult on a bobbly pitch. We lacked a bit of quality in the first half, but the passion and endeavour we showed to stay in it and to try and win it at the end was brilliant.

“We did not play good football but we had a really good go and that was the main thing.”