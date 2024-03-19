19 March 2024

Kelty Hearts hit back to beat in-form Alloa

By NewsChain Sport
Kelty Hearts denied Alloa an eighth win from nine matches in Scottish League One as they battled back from a goal down to triumph 2-1.

Alloa broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Morgyn Neill set up Cameron O’Donnell to net with a close-range header.

But the hosts hit back in the 73rd minute when Joseph McGlynn fired low into the corner.

Nine minutes from time Tam O’Ware pounced after Alloa failed to clear a corner to rifle home the winner.

