Kelvin Mellor signs new Morecambe deal
Morecambe defender Kelvin Mellor has agreed a new one-year contract after helping the club win promotion to Sky Bet League One.
The 30-year-old made 32 league appearances during his maiden season with the Shrimps, in addition to coming off the bench in the League Two play-off final victory over Newport at Wembley.
Morecambe appointed Stephen Robinson as their new manager earlier this month following Derek Adams’ departure to Bradford.
“I spoke to the manager and I was really impressed with what he had to say and I can’t wait to get back,” Mellor told the club website.
“It was a massive achievement for the club to reach League One but one we are looking forward to. It will be a challenge but we upset the odds massively last year and I can’t see any reason why we can’t do the same again this year.”
Full-back Mellor previously had permanent spells with Crewe, Plymouth, Blackpool and Bradford.
Shrimps boss Robinson said: “He is an experienced professional and a good athlete who had a really good season last year with us and it is great to have another player from last year’s squad sign up again for us to maintain the feel-good factor at the club.”