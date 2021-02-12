Kelvin Thomas: Jon Brady is a candidate to become Northampton boss
Northampton chairman Kelvin Thomas has revealed caretaker manager Jon Brady is in the frame to become the permanent boss of the Cobblers.
Under-18s coach Brady stepped in, along with Ian Sampson and Marc Richards, when Keith Curle and assistant manager Colin West left the club.
In an interview carried on the club website Thomas said: “We haven’t spoken to anyone else at this point.
“I would say that Jon is a candidate if he wants to be and we are grateful that he was happy and willing to step up in our hour of need, but that conversation hasn’t happened yet and whatever happens it won’t affect his excellent work with the under-18s.
“We haven’t had any conversations about the longer term. I am very comfortable with having the three guys overseeing things in the short term and as a board we will sit down next week and discuss things further.
“The games are coming so fast this season and hopefully we can get some results and that will give us more time to consider things. We will be looking in the short, medium and long term with this decision.”