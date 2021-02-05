Kemar Roofe charged over challenge on Murray Davidson

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe faces a two-game ban after being handed a notice of complaint following Wednesday’s lunge on St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht ace was booked by referee David Munro during the 1-0 Ibrox win after planting his studs into the Saints midfielder’s leg after miscontrolling the ball.

But now Scottish Football Association disciplinary chiefs have decided further action is required after Munro reported he did not see the incident in its entirety.

Kemar Roofe, bottom centre, was charged over his tackle on Murray Davidson, bottom left (PA Wire)

It has now been reviewed by a panel of three former referees, who have unanimously decided the incident constituted “serious foul play”.

Rangers have until Monday to decide if they will accept Roofe becoming the latest member of Steven Gerrard’s squad to be punished retrospectively, with a hearing set for Tuesday.

An unhappy Gerrard – who is already without Alfredo Morelos for Sunday’s trip to Hamilton after he was charged with a stamp on Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous last week – said: “I’ve just found out literally 10 minutes ago we’ve had a notice of complaint over Kemar Roofe.

“I haven’t had time to (decide if we will appeal) because the notice of complaint came through 10 minutes ago, which is quite frustrating as we’ve had two (training) sessions to prepare for Hamilton and he has been heavily involved in both sessions.

Steven Gerrard, right, and Kemar Roofe (PA Wire)

“In terms of the decision and what we’re going to do as a club we will deal with it in due course.

“In terms of the tackle, I haven’t thought that much of it because the referee dealt with it. He was five yards away and he has obviously seen the incident and gave the yellow card.

“We’ve had this decision thrust upon us. We’ve got until end of play Monday to decide what to do and we’ll take our time and decide what to do from there.”