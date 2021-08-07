Kenny Jackett content to begin Orient tenure with point at Salford

New Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett was pleased to come away with a 1-1 draw at Salford

The former Portsmouth manager was handed a dream start to his O’s tenure with debutant Omar Beckles in the right place at the right time to fire home the opener after an impressive Tom King save.

However, the Ammies – buoyed on by supporters in a competitive match for the first time in 74 weeks – responded almost immediately with ex-Manchester United youngster Matty Willock levelling the scores before the interval in spectacular fashion.

Brandon Thomas-Asante thought he had handed the home side the advantage in the second period only for his goal to be ruled out for offside, and the forward was frustrated even further with an inspired Lawrence Vigouroux ensuring the spoils were shared in a competitive League Two opener.

Jackett said: “It’s a good result for us. The players showed really good commitment and in the first half we looked like quite a good team.

“Some young players came in and they’ve had to get up to speed very quickly against some experienced pros. In the second half, there was a little bit of knowledge and nous there in the Salford side that wasn’t quite there with ourselves in terms of decisions.

“We got stuck in a little bit too much but they’re all things that we can work on and we have to learn from one of the good sides in the division as well. Our spirit was good, and that’s important.

“I’m obviously pleased with a point, Salford are strong and will be right the way through the season.

“It’s great to have the fans back, to hear them and see them. The Orient supporters really helped us today and contributed well to our first point of the season, so thanks very much to them.”

Ammies boss Gary Bowyer said: “I’m disappointed we didn’t send our fans home with three points, but I think they can go away pleased with the performance and see what we’re looking to do this season.

“If you look at the attacking threat we have, we’re going to score goals this season and that’s the exciting thing.

“Kenny’s a great manager and look at the calibre of players recruited – I actually spoke to Omar Beckles this summer but he wanted to move to London for family reasons and I just knew today he’d score!

“They’ve got a good team together, they’ll be there or thereabouts and they’re going to be a tough team because of who’s in charge.

“It’s going to be a really competitive league; there’s a lot of good teams in there with a lot of good managers so we know we’re going to have to be organised like we were today. There’s loads to build on and be positive with.”