Kenny Jackett hails Portsmouth goalscorer Andy Cannon after win at Charlton

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett praised goalscorer Andy Cannon after his side defeated Charlton 3-1 at the Valley.

An impressive strike by the midfielder – his second of the season – helped end a two-game losing run for the Hampshire side.

Victory keeps Portsmouth in the top four of League One and Jackett believed the strike from the 24-year old will push him on.

He said: “Andy has turned up on the edge of the box and cracked some shots without success, so hopefully that can now spark him on.

“We showed a lot of quality and scored some cracking goals against a quality Charlton side.

“We defended fantastically well and showed plenty of spirit to see things through.

“I thought it was a deserved victory and we were comfortable in the end. I was pleased with our will to win.”

Portsmouth went away victorious from a game that was hastily rearranged, as the planned game on Saturday was postponed because of the weather.

Charlton nearly took the lead on nine minutes when an Albie Morgan half-volley skimmed off the top of the crossbar.

Portsmouth were starting to come into the game, and home goalkeeper Ben Amos stood up well to deny John Marquis from close range just before the half-hour mark, after he was put through by a superb ball from Michael Jacobs.

However, the home shot-stopper was beaten on 39 minutes when Jacobs unleashed a sweeping drive into the top left corner.

The hosts equalised seven minutes after the restart, Jayden Stockley heading home his first Charlton goal, but Portsmouth retook the lead on 54 minutes when captain Tom Naylor netted with a header from a free-kick.

Cannon delivered the decisive strike for the hosts on the hour mark when an effort from the edge of the box deflected off the post.

The recent form of the south London side remains mixed and Charlton manager Lee Bowyer felt the first Portsmouth goal was decisive.

He said: “They deserved to win, we started well and the first 10 to 15 minutes we were the better side.

“Then we got a bit complacent but it wasn’t like they were cutting us open. I thought we looked the better side until the goal.

“Then our decision-making was poor. We kept giving them the ball. Maybe the pitch was playing a part.

“They did the basics well, today they were just better than us. They deserved to win, that’s the way they play.”