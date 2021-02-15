Kenny Jackett to miss Portsmouth training and matches due to medical procedure
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett will not attend matches or training sessions for a period from Thursday following a medical procedure, the club have said.
Assistant boss Joe Gallen will be in caretaker charge during the absence of Jackett, who Portsmouth said they look forward to seeing back “shortly”.
After facing Bristol Rovers away on Tuesday, Pompey – currently fourth in League One – then host Blackpool on Saturday.
A statement on the Fratton Park outfit’s official website read: “Portsmouth Football Club can advise that, with effect from this Thursday (February 18), Kenny Jackett will not be in attendance at matches or training sessions following a medical procedure that will require a short period of rest and recuperation.
“Assistant manager Joe Gallen will operate in a caretaker capacity during this time and will be assisted by first team coach Jake Wigley.
“Kenny will remain in constant contact with them both, while also able to speak to the players via video link before and after games, as well as at half-time.
“We wish Kenny a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back shortly.”