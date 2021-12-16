16 December 2021

Kenny Miller appointed Falkirk assistant head coach

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2021

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Kenny Miller has been appointed as Falkirk’s assistant head coach.

The 41-year-old will be number two to new Bairns boss Martin Rennie, under whom he played at Vancouver Whitecaps almost a decade ago.

Miller scored more 200 goals in a distinguished playing career in which he represented 12 different clubs. He was also capped 69 times for Scotland, scoring 18 goals for his national team over a 13-year period.

Miller had an ill-fated seven-week spell as Livingston’s player-manager in 2018 and then took a coaching role with Australian club Newcastle Jets in 2020, followed by a spell as assistant coach at Western Sydney Wanderers.

Falkirk are currently fifth in League One, four points outside the promotion play-off zone. Rennie was appointed head coach last week after previous manager Paul Sheerin was sacked in the wake of a 6-0 defeat by Queen’s Park.

