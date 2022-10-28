Kenny Tete set for return to action as Fulham host Everton
Kenny Tete will return to Marco Silva’s squad when Fulham welcome Everton to Craven Cottage.
The right-back has missed Fulham’s last five matches with a hamstring injury.
Silva has no fresh injury concerns, with Aleksandar Mitrovic hoping to continue his fine form having scored nine goals across 11 appearances so far this season.
Nathan Patterson is back in the Everton squad after overcoming an ankle injury but faces a battle to regain a place in the side due to the form of Seamus Coleman.
Frank Lampard has no new injury concerns to contend with for the trip.
Defenders Yerry Mina (calf) and Ben Godfrey (broken leg) remain sidelined, as does Andros Townsend (ACL).
Fulham provisional squad: Leno, Reid, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Wilson, Willian, Mitrovic, Rodak, Tete Duffy, Kebano, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Vinicius, Diop, Harris
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Patterson, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Begovic, Keane, Vinagre, Holgate, Doucoure, Davies, Garner, McNeil, Maupay, Rondon.
