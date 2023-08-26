26 August 2023

Kerr McInroy at the double as Partick Thistle see off Queen’s Park

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2023

Kerr McInroy scored twice as Partick Thistle secured a first win of the season with a 3-1 victory at home to Queen’s Park.

Partick scored twice in four first-half minutes to seemingly put them in control.

McInroy opened the scoring after 26 minutes from a Steven Lawless pass and Brian Graham doubled their advantage on the half-hour, with Lawless again the provider.

But the goal glut continued as Queen’s Park pulled one back 60 seconds later through Ruari Paton’s shot.

Thistle restored their two-goal cushion in the 57th minute when McInroy collected the ball and lifted a neat finish over the goalkeeper for his second of the game to secure the points.

