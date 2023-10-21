21 October 2023

Kevin Holt bags treble in Dundee United rout of former club Partick

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2023

Kevin Holt scored a hat-trick against his former club as Dundee United romped to a 5-0 win at Partick Thistle.

The visitors went ahead in the 11th minute when Glenn Middleton found Craig Sibbald in acres of space and he fired home through a crowded area.

United took full control with two goals in as many second-half minutes.

A fierce drive from Holt found the top corner after 62 minutes and shortly afterwards Scott McMann made it three with a thumping effort from Louis Moult’s knockdown.

Ross Docherty saw a strike from distance come back off the crossbar, but United added a fourth after the dismissal of Partick’s Aaron Muirhead, with Holt deflecting the ball past the keeper from a corner.

Holt completed the rout, and his hat-trick, with a fifth from the penalty spot after Watt had been fouled.

