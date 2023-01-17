Birmingham City’s Kevin Long celebrates
Kevin Long completes Birmingham comeback in FA Cup win at Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
17 January 2023

Birmingham City produced a second-half comeback to avoid an FA third-round upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers.

Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kevin Long sent Championship side Birmingham through despite a scare from League One’s bottom club.

A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round.

Forest Green’s early pressure was rewarded when a short-corner routine was worked neatly to Stevenson and he planted a fine curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Visiting captain Jutkiewicz gave Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas no chance soon after the break when he fired a low effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Neil Etheridge produced an incredible double save at the other end to deny a spectacular Regan Hendry strike and a Matt Stevens follow-up to keep the scoreline level.

But Tahith Chong’s corner fell kindly for Long who side-footed home to complete the comeback after 65 minutes.

The win sets up a clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

