Kevin Phillips parts company with South Shields after leading team to promotion

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has left non-league South Shields by mutual consent after leading the team to promotion to the sixth tier of English football.

The 49-year-old, who took over as manager of the Northern Premier League club last year, led them to the title this season.

Phillips’ departure was revealed by the club after they finished their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at Stafford Rangers.

A statement read: “Since promotion to National League North was confirmed earlier this month, discussions over the future direction of the club have been held between Kevin and chairman Geoff Thompson.

“It has now been decided it is in the best interests of all parties to go their separate ways as the club continues on its road to a more sustainable model.

“Kevin departs on extremely good terms and with the best wishes of everyone connected to the club, as well as our thanks for his efforts since joining in January 2022.”

Phillips himself added: “I feel that this is the right time for me to depart, for a number of reasons.

“To be manager of South Shields has been an amazing experience and I’m very grateful for everything Geoff has done during my time at the club.

“I’ve given my heart and soul to this club and I’m disappointed to leave, but I’ve been in football a long time and I know things can change very quickly.

“There are lots of different factors behind this mutual decision, but I’d like to place on record my thanks to everyone connected to the club and I wish whoever comes in next all the success in the world.

“I was brought here to do a job and I did it, and although I’d have loved to have taken it further, circumstances have changed and I’ll be supporting the club in the next phase of its journey from afar.”

In addition to promotion, the Mariners also reached the first round proper of the FA Cup this season.