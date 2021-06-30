Kevin Stewart signs new deal at Blackpool
12:10pm, Wed 30 Jun 2021
Kevin Stewart has signed a new two-year deal with Blackpool with the option of a further 12 months.
The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders in January and went on to make 15 appearances for the club as they secured promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.
The midfielder told the club website: “I’m really happy to extend my stay here, we had a good season last season and hopefully we can now build on it in a new league.
“I think we can do really well as a club and that has obviously been an additional reason for me to stay here longer.”
The club have also announced the contract extension of 19-year-old Cameron Antwi after he penned a new one-year deal.