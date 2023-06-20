20 June 2023

Kevin van Veen on verge of Motherwell exit

By NewsChain Sport
20 June 2023

Motherwell could be set to lose Kevin van Veen with the striker reportedly due to have a medical with Groningen.

The Dutch club previously admitted their interest in the 32-year-old forward, who netted 29 goals for the Steelmen last season.

The potential transfer could bring in £500,000 for the Lanarkshire club.

Motherwell announced the signing of forward Jon Obika on Monday following his loan spell in the second half of last season.

The 32-year-old former St Mirren and Morecambe striker scored once in 10 appearances.

“Having been here last season, I was really eager to come back again this season,” Obika told Motherwell’s website.

“I thrive when I work in a professional environment and feel that’s when I can get the best out of me. This club has high standards in abundance and I’m fully committed for the campaign ahead.

“There is a real feel-good factor at the club and I’m looking forward to trying to create a successful season together.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Charles and Camilla in first Royal Ascot parade since death of the Queen

world news

Time running out to find submersible lost on Titanic trip

news

President Biden’s son charged with failing to pay income tax and illegal possession of a weapon

world news