Key statistics from another record-breaking Premier League campaign

A record-breaking Premier League season concluded on Sunday with Manchester City champions again and more goals than ever before.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the season’s key statistics.

4 – consecutive titles for Manchester City, the first time a Premier League team has achieved that feat.

91 – City’s winning points total.

2 – winning margin in points ahead of Arsenal.

6 – Premier League titles for Pep Guardiola with Manchester City, trailing only Sir Alex Ferguson’s 13 with Manchester United.

1,246 – the season saw a record number of goals in the Premier League, beating the 1,222 in the inaugural 22-team campaign of 1992-93.

27 – points total that would have guaranteed survival, with Luton on 26 in the third relegation place – a record low, beating the 2020-21 season when Fulham finished 18th with 28.

66 – points for the three relegated teams combined, the lowest of the Premier League era – the previous record being 76 in 2018-19 – and fewer than the champions’ total for the seventh time in eight years.

27 – Erling Haaland’s goal tally as he won the Golden Boot for the second season in succession.

13 – Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins led the league in assists.

16 – Arsenal’s David Raya kept the most clean sheets of any top-flight goalkeeper.

8 – Manchester United’s eighth-placed finish was their lowest of the Premier League era.

104 – goals conceded by bottom club Sheffield United, a Premier League record – beating Swindon’s 100 in a 42-game season in 1993-94. Their goal difference of -69 equalled the record set by Derby’s 11-point season in 2007-08.

105 – yellow cards received by Chelsea, breaking Leeds’ record of 101 two years ago.

6 – players to play every minute of the league season. Arsenal and Wolves defenders William Saliba and Max Kilman were the only outfielders to achieve the feat, along with goalkeepers Jordan Pickford (Everton), Bernd Leno (Fulham), Andre Onana (Manchester United) and Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham).