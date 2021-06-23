Kgosi Ntlhe extends Barrow stay
12:10pm, Wed 23 Jun 2021
Kgosi Ntlhe has signed a new one-year deal with Barrow
The 27-year-old joined the Bluebirds last summer following their promotion to Sky Bet League Two and went on to make 26 appearances during his first season with the club.
After the defender extended his deal to the end of the 2021-22 campaign, he told the club’s website: “I am very pleased to get the deal done before pre-season starts and I can’t wait to get going.
“I think there’s a good feeling around the place with the new signings coming in and I definitely think we will be looking to compete next year.”