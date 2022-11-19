Khadija Shaw scores winner as Manchester City edge out Everton

Manchester City made it five Women’s Super League wins in a row with a 2-1 victory against Everton at Walton Hall Park.

Julie Blakstad put the visitors in front, but they were then punished for some poor defending when Rikke Sevecke equalised for Everton just before the break.

Khadija Shaw continued her good form by netting the winner in the second half as City stayed fourth in the WSL and put pressure on local rivals Manchester United in the battle for third place.

City got off to a solid start as Emily Ramsey made a good save from Chloe Kelly’s shot in the opening minutes before Shaw had a goal ruled out for offside.

After seeing plenty of the ball City managed to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Shaw broke forward and squared for Blakstad to tap home.

Everton levelled five minutes before the break when goalkeeper Sandy MacIver tried to punch the ball away from a corner and City were unable to clear their lines, allowing Sevecke to nod in from close range.

Ramsey was forced to make a low dive to deny Shaw in the opening moments of the second half, but the City forward did get her goal in the 49th minute when Laura Coombs’ shot from distance hit a post and Shaw was there to tuck away the rebound.

Some last-ditch Everton defending stopped City from extending their lead as Sevecke made a goal-line clearance from Coombs’ effort and then Blakstad was unable to nod home after Kelly’s chance from an overhead kick was blocked.

Shaw nearly had a second when Kelly launched a menacing ball into the box, but the forward’s header whistled over the bar.

Everton then broke forward in the 83rd minute when Gio squared to Katja Snoeijs, but City were able to clear for a corner and see the game out.