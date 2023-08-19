19 August 2023

Kidderminster and Bromley share points from stalemate at Aggborough

By NewsChain Sport
Kidderminster and Bromley shared the points from a fractious goalless draw as the Ravens moved out of the Vanarama National League’s bottom two.

Bromley were forced to make an early substitution after Soul Kader went down injured twice – he was replaced by Bim Pepple.

The visitors to Aggborough had their work cut out early on as Cole Kpekawa was dismissed for an off-ball incident in the 21st minute. Eventually both sides ended up playing with 10 men after Jack Lambert picked up his second yellow card.

The Harriers continued to create chances, but were unable to convert them as they saw out a stalemate.

