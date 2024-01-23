23 January 2024

Kidderminster edge Hartlepool to move off bottom of National League

By NewsChain Sport
23 January 2024

Kidderminster made it back-to-back wins under new boss Phil Brown to move off the foot of the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 victory at Hartlepool.

Pools, who had their new manager Kevin Phillips watching from the stand again as he completes a touchline ban, had the best chances of the first half.

Anthony Mancini fired the ball narrowly wide before the French midfielder was denied by goalkeeper Christian Dibble as he tried to turn in the rebound from Tom Crawford’s parried shot.

Jack Lambert’s long-range strike was comfortably gathered by Hartlepool goalkeeper Joel Dixon early in the second half, but Kidderminster did snatch a winner after 67 minutes when Ashley Hemmings’ cross was glanced in by the head of substitute Amari Morgan-Smith.

