21 November 2023

Kidderminster hold Hartlepool to end losing run

By NewsChain Sport
21 November 2023

Rock bottom Kidderminster snapped a three-game losing streak by drawing 1-1 at home to Hartlepool in the National League.

It took seven minutes for the away side to open the scoring when Tom Crawford’s cross was turned into his own goal by Reiss McNally.

Kidderminster were on level terms just after the half-hour mark when Amari-Morgan Smith nodded home from a corner.

Hartlepool went in search for a winner and almost had one in the 86th minute when Callum Cooke let fly from distance but Christian Dibble touched behind to ensure the game ended level.

