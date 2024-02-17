17 February 2024

Kidderminster remain in bottom four after goalless draw with Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
17 February 2024

Kidderminster failed to move out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone after a goalless draw at home to Dorking.

Both teams had chances, with Harriers having the better of the first half as Sam Bellis shot wide and Reiss McNally’s effort was deflected behind.

Dorking’s Josh Taylor drew a sharp save from Christian Dibble in the second half and George Francomb’s free-kick was headed wide by Jason Prior.

But Kidderminster could have won it late on as Gold Omotayo headed Ashley Hemmings’ cross wide and Shane Byrne’s stoppage-time effort was smothered by Dorking keeper Harrison Male.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry 'willing to take temporary royal role while King is ill'

news

Cameron warns of ‘consequences’ following Alexei Navalny’s death

news

Donald Trump fined massive $364m in civil fraud case

news