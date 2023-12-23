23 December 2023

Kidderminster rock bottom after Southend defeat

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2023

Kidderminster enter Christmas at the foot of the National League following a 2-1 defeat by Southend.

Oli Coker netted from an early cross but the home side responded with a powerful finish by Ashley Hemmings.

Southend regained the lead in first-half stoppage time when defender Nathan Ralph leapt high to nod home a corner.

Kidderminster piled on the pressure in the closing moments and had the ball cleared off the line.

