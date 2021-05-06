Kieran Agard among quartet of players leaving MK Dons
Kieran Agard, Joe Mason, Jordan Houghton and Lee Nicholls are set to leave MK Dons
The contracts of forwards Agard and Mason, midfielder Houghton and goalkeeper Nicholls expire at the end of the season.
The Sky Bet League One club said via their official Twitter account that the departures had been confirmed by boss Russell Martin, who also said the Dons remain in discussions with Cameron Jerome, Jay Bird, Andrew Surman, Josh McEachran, Ben Gladwin, Matthew Sorinola and Laurie Walker, whose current deals are also due to end after the conclusion of the campaign.
The on-loan quartet of Will Grigg, Lasse Sorensen, Louis Thompson and Ethan Laird will return to Sunderland, Stoke, Norwich and Manchester United respectively, while the other 15 players in Martin’s squad are contracted for the 2021-22 season.