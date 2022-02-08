08 February 2022

Kieran Freeman misses out again as Dundee United prepare to face Motherwell

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2022

Dundee United will again be without Kieran Freeman for the cinch Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

The full-back is set for a lay-off after suffering a muscle injury.

United also remain without Adrian Sporle and Charlie Mulgrew, – although the latter is expected to return to the squad soon.

Motherwell welcome back Liam Shaw after the on-loan Celtic midfielder had to sit out the visit of his parent club.

Mark O’Hara and Ricki Lamie are both back in training following injury lay-offs.

Both players have yet to play in 2022 and might have to wait for their comebacks.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

2022 Oscars nominations: The Power Of The Dog and West Side Story lead Academy Awards short list

world news

Shocking footage shows West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting pet cat around his kitchen

news

Government minister says PM’s Jimmy Savile slur not to blame for hate mob targeting Keir Starmer in street

news