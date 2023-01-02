Kieran McKenna bemoans ‘ridiculous decision’ as Ipswich held by 10-man Lincoln

Frustrated Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna accused League One officials of inconsistency after his side rescued a late 1-1 draw at 10-man Lincoln.

Adam Jackson was sent off for the hosts on the stroke of the break for felling namesake Kayden in full flight.

Jack Diamond opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the second half for a foul deemed as “marking inappropriately”.

But Cameron Humphreys came off the bench to rescue a deserved point for McKenna’s promotion chasers at the end.

McKenna said: “It was a frustrating start to the new year for us.

“I thought the penalty against us was a ridiculous decision and out of context from everything I’ve seen during my year in League One.

“On the other hand, it wasn’t out of context with what we’ve been given in the last 12 months.

“I’ve said in the dressing room that it’s going to be a massive, massive challenge but a great achievement to get this team and this club out of League One.

“There’s a whole host of challenges ahead of us and that decision was symbolic of one of the big challenges for us.

“That’s one of the reasons why it’s difficult being Ipswich Town in League One.

“We have to keep owning the bits we can control. I’m still trying to figure it out. It’s not a bias against Ipswich Town. But I think the penalty record is very bizarre.

“We’ve had instances against us 10 times worse at Portman Road and they’ve not been given.

“We’ve had one penalty for us and two against at home and from a statistical point of view from appeals it’s really difficult to understand.

“For that one to be given, the referee says it’s ‘inappropriate marking’, but it’s for something that happened in both boxes from every corner was very strange.

“Referees can make mistakes as we all can but he said it’s the first one like that he’s given and I can’t imagine that’s the most aggressive action he’s seen in the box this season.”

Despite McKenna’s grievances, it was a good battling point for Lincoln.

Imps boss Mark Kennedy said: “The players can be so proud of themselves.

“I said to the boys in the dressing room that we’re really proud to be a part of their team.

“I’m so so pleased for them. I have to make clear it’s not just the 10 or 11 players on the pitch, it’s a collective.

“It’s the whole squad and there are people who aren’t here who play a massive part in what you’ve seen today.

“Ipswich are outstanding and super impressive. We may have caught them off guard at Portman Road with how resolute and defensively good we were but they were prepared.

“Ipswich have got some great players. You look at the players they are bringing on, Cameron Humphreys is a great talent. They’re top drawer.

“Good luck to them and Bolton, they’re two good ex-Premier League clubs.

“I’m not a coach who looks at other clubs with envy, good luck to them.”