Kieran McKenna delighted as Ipswich ‘tick most boxes’ in cup win over Buxton

Kieran McKenna was delighted with Ipswich’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Buxton which put the Sky Bet League One club into the third round of the FA Cup.

A brace from Conor Chaplin, Gassan Ahadme’s strike and a goal from Kayden Jackson were enough for dominant Town in their home clash with a Vanarama National League North team.

McKenna said: “We knew what the game was and what we needed to do.

“Of course you want a professional performance, you know that you are going to have most of the play and the opposition are always going to make it difficult so it’s about trying to create chances, score goals, make sure you don’t give nothing away at the other end.

“We wanted to start with a strong team and try and get players off and manage the minutes later in the game and also give some of the younger players some opportunities and I think we managed to tick most boxes tonight.

“Credit to them (Buxton), they were well organised and put their bodies on the line and certainly didn’t make it easy for the goals to come so we had to work hard throughout the game so credit to Jamie and the players.”

Visiting boss Jamie Vermiglio said: “It was always going to be tough, always up against it.

“We prepared really well and watching the first 10 or 15 minutes you could see what we were trying to do, to be stubborn, try not to concede easy chances and not to be picked open and I thought we managed that up to 30 minutes really very well.

“I would not think that we looked comfortable but it was tough out there, we invited a lot of crosses.

“We were relying on a set-piece, a free-kick or something to fall for us.

“Unfortunately we did not get that little bit of luck that you sometimes get on this occasion but I’m proud of the players they worked hard relentlessly, some of the distances covered must be the highest this season.”