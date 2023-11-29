Kieran McKenna delighted with Ipswich intensity as they return to winning ways

Kieran McKenna praised Ipswich’s “intensity” as his team bounced back to winning ways with a thumping 3-1 victory over struggling Millwall.

The result kept Town’s lead over third-placed Leeds to seven points and moved them to within a point of leaders Leicester.

The Tractor Boys were two goals to the good after just 12 minutes through Conor Chaplin and Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead got the third six minutes before the break.

Kevin Nisbet registered a consolation goal for the visitors in the second half.

Boss McKenna said: “I think there was lots of good things about the performance, of course we got off to a good start with the early goal and our intensity looked really good from the first whistle, scored three really good goals, typical goals for us possibly, and created other good chances.

“Our counter pressure was good especially in the first half, it’s an area where we know we have to improve in this division because the level is higher.

“There were good things in the performance, definitely things to improve on as well but overall a good night’s work.”

Millwall head coach Joe Edwards was disappointed with his team who failed to “execute” the plan they had to contain Ipswich.

Edwards said: “We were beaten by a very good side. I can accept when you lose to a side that are in the form that they’re in at the moment that they can be as clinical as they are and continue to be around the goal.

“I can accept losing but the manner of it is the issue.

“We didn’t get going from the off, the basics of the game, we were second to everything. They have got pace in their team, we were well aware of that, everything that they have done to us tonight is not something we have not seen.

“We came with a plan, well prepared to do it but we simply didn’t execute it. We weren’t good with any of the real basics of the game, as well as showing high levels of quality which we really lacked.

“The game was over at half time really.

“In terms of the attitude and the body language that began to really disappoint me after their first goal in the first half there was a slight improvement in the second half.

“We need to focus on what that first half was and how we can’t afford that happening again for us.”