Kieran McKenna feels free-scoring Ipswich deserve more credit

Kieran McKenna feels his Ipswich side are not getting the credit they deserve for their performances this season.

Town beat Accrington 3-0 with goals from Nathan Broadhead, Kayden Jackson and Kyle Edwards, the latter with a free-kick in stoppage time after Stanley keeper Lukas Jensen was sent off.

McKenna said: “It was a good result, some good things about the performance – another clean sheet, three goals at home, a couple of very good team goals and a wonderful individual goal, so lots of positives to take.

“There was lots to like about the (first) goal. For me to make the first point about the goal is that it starts from boys’ bravery on build-up and we’re playing against an aggressive team tonight who come to press against us and the players, starting from (goalkeeper) Christian Walton onwards, have had to be really, really brave on build-up and we know if we do that then it creates a space higher up the pitch.

“We have the players, the set-up and organisation to exploit that space but it doesn’t come without the bravery of the boys. It takes a lot of work and a lot of development and a lot of time and effort and a lot of organisation behind it.

“To be the top scorers in the league is probably something that the boys do not get that credit for.”

Broadhead steered home Jackson’s cross at the end of that move that had McKenna purring. Jackson then finished after Massimo Luongo hit the bar and Edwards struck spectacularly after Jensen brought down Harry Clarke.

Accrington manager John Coleman said his side gave “a spirited account” of themselves but was highly critical of the officials – especially the red card given to Jensen, against which he said he would consider an appeal.

“We are devastated with the sending off,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense, it’s a load of nonsense.

“You’re looking for empathy from the officials, there was none tonight.

“We’re blighted with injuries and suspensions. We didn’t get a fair crack of the whip today, full stop.

“It’s going to be hard with the quality Ipswich have got, we give it our very best shot. We are loads of players down.

“I’m not saying the referee determined the game because they were better than us, they should be.

“It’s a circus when we go to a big club because what we do we get punished for, what they do they don’t. We were better tonight but we’re disappointed with the goals.

“We were thinking we’ll keep it at arm’s length for an hour and then we conceded what we think is a very poor goal but we have given a spirited account of ourselves.”