Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich overcame ‘big challenge’ by beating Burton

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was relieved to come through what he described as a chaotic first half to seal a 1-0 victory at Burton.

Marcus Harness, who began his career with Burton, grabbed his third goal in as many league games following his summer switch from Portsmouth.

McKenna said: “It’s a good three points. This was a very difficult match.

“I know Burton haven’t started that well but playing with that aggression and directness they will take points off teams.

“It was a big challenge and the first half was chaotic. We didn’t manage to impose ourselves on the game at all but we showed spirit and dug in to keep the ball out of our net.”

Harness’ goal on the hour mark sank his former club and McKenna is delighted with the impact his new signing has made.

He added: “I am really pleased for him.

“It was hard for him and Sone [Aluko] to get into the game in the first half but second half he came into the game a bit more and he has done what we know he is capable of doing.

“He has shown in his first few games that he is capable of scoring different kind of goals and producing some big moments for the team.”

The result keeps Ipswich top of the League One table but McKenna knows there will need to be more performances like this one over the course of the season.

“We are going to face games like this at various times over the course of the season,” he admitted.

“You can’t replicate games like this in pre-season. This isn’t going to be the last time we come up against that sort of game plan and I thought we came through it really well.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink refused to be too downhearted despite seeing his side still left without a win this season and bottom of the table after four games.

He said: “We were magnificent. I am really proud of my players.

“Obviously we want the points and we should have had points. We had the better chances.

“We were brave when they wanted to play out from the back and we pressed all the way and that is not easy against them.”

Hasselbaink feels Ipswich are certainly going to be one of the sides to beat in League One this season, even at this early stage.

He added: “They were lucky. They are a very good side and they are going to be ones that are going to be promoted, I think, this year but they were lucky to get the win and that is the bracket we are in at this moment.

“If we keep putting in those sorts of performances we are going to get points. I have got no worry whatsoever about that.”