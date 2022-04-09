Kieran McKenna rues missed chances for Ipswich

Kieran McKenna was left rueing missed opportunities after seeing his Ipswich team lose two points late on in a 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury.

James Norwood put the visitors ahead with his sixth goal of the season after six minutes before team-mate Cameron Burgess saw a second yellow card on 75 minutes.

That swung the momentum and Whalley spectacularly picked out the far corner from 25 yards.

Just five minutes in, Marko Marosi made a sensational save to keep out Conor Chaplin’s header but Norwood made no mistake one minute later – glancing Janoi Donacien’s cross into the far corner.

Ipswich were in control of the game until Burgess’ clumsy tackle on Marosi saw the defender sent off and Steve Cotterill’s men took advantage of that in the end.

“We’re disappointed in ourselves mostly,” McKenna said.

“We got off to a really good start. We delivered a really good performance for the large majority of the game. Completely controlled.

“We created enough opportunities and enough situations to go and kill the game off. I think the main frustration is, at the moment, that when you don’t do that and it’s 1-0, stuff can happen.

“Especially at this level, and away from home, we allowed the game to be still open at 75 minutes when really the game should have been dead in terms of the quality of our performance.”

On the red card, McKenna added: “I haven’t watched it back to be honest but, at the time, no. He was on a yellow card and he went in on the goalkeeper.

“That’s not my main concern at the moment. The focus needs to be internal in the group, to look at what we can control better.”

Cotterill was left frustrated with his team’s start to the match.

Asked about starting with Whalley’s wonder goal, the Shrews boss said: “Well we can start somewhere else.

“We can start with the first five minutes. It wasn’t very good. But after the first five minutes it became an even game in the first half. But for the first five minutes, I thought they were excellent.

“They played with a good tempo and I thought they deservedly took the lead. That took the wind out of ourselves a little bit. But we got our way back into the game in the first half. ”

“In the second half, we changed shape slightly. We couldn’t get enough pressure on the ball so we made a change.

“Shaun’s very good at landing on second balls. There were a few times when we played the ball forward too long and too early but it had become one of those games.

“Shaun can do that and he can land on second balls and thankfully he landed on that one today. It was a great finish.”