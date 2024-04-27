Kieran McKenna takes the positives from Ipswich’s thrilling draw at Hull

Kieran McKenna took the positives out of Ipswich’s 3-3 draw at Hull as his side missed the chance to move into the Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion places.

A win would have moved Ipswich second in the table, but a point means they are behind Leeds on goal difference.

The Ipswich boss said: “I thought it was a wonderful game. I saw so many good things that I love about the team and the way we are going about our business.

“We feel we could have got a win out of it, but it’s a point away from home against a good team. There are big positives to take from the game.

“I think we will always take the positive perspective, that gives us 90 points. We have got 90 points for two seasons in a row in two different divisions. We will take the positives and we will move on.

“We’re not delighted with the two goals we conceded in the second half, but we didn’t give away too many chances in the second half.

“The first goal we conceded, that can happen. We got back in front and controlled the game well.

“We’ve been defending well. We’re disappointed with those (goals) tonight, but we’ve curled two in from outside the box. We will never hide from things we can do better.”

Winger Omari Hutchinson scored two fine goals and his performance drew praise from his manager.

McKenna said: “His mindset’s developed so much. He’s so hungry improve and he has done well. He carried a big threat and produced two goals and he’s disappointed he didn’t score a hat-trick.”

George Hirst opened the scoring for the visitors with a fine shot into the bottom corner with 19 minutes gone.

The Tigers drew level five minutes before half-time through Ozan Tufan after Ipswich goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky gave the ball away on the edge of his area.

The visitors went back in front as Hutchinson scored his first of the game in first-half stoppage time as his shot found the top corner.

Half-time substitute Liam Delap steered in Hull’s second equaliser after 56 minutes, but 10 minutes later Hutchinson grabbed his second with another fine finish.

But there was late drama as substitute Noah Ohio fired Hull’s third equaliser into the roof of the Ipswich goal with three minutes remaining.

Liam Rosenior praised his players for bouncing back three times against a quality side like Ipswich.

The head coach said: “I’m really proud to be a part of that, both sets of players, both clubs.

“That was a real credit to the Championship. My players gave everything and that’s all I can ask. It made for an incredible game of football.

“The second goal, the one just before half-time, it’s a fantastic strike. I walked in the dressing room at half-time and the lads said we would be fine.

“When it got to 2-2, it could have ended 6-6 and that’s what everyone pays to watch a game of football for.

“That was up there with one of the best days or nights I’ve had here. We are still in a position where we can finish in the play-offs or finish with 73 points.

“What I don’t want to happen is if West Brom lose we are not in a position to take advantage of that.”