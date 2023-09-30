Kieran McKenna tells Ipswich to ‘stay humble’ after going top with late point

Kieran McKenna says his table-topping Ipswich side must “stay humble” as they rescued a late point in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

The high-flying Tractor Boys leapfrogged Leicester to the Championship summit thanks to Brandon Williams’ leveller three minutes from time.

Delano Burgzorg’s second-half opener looked destined to hand Darren Moore a win in his first home game in charge.

However, McKenna’s valiant outfit fought back with Williams’ first goal since 2019 extending their unbeaten away league run to 14 games.

Despite their high standing and fifth league outing without defeat, the Ipswich boss wants his side to stay grounded.

“We need to stay humble and keep learning,” McKenna said.

“There’s parts of the team and the group that are relatively inexperienced at this level and we’ll learn lots from a game like today.

“We’re in the middle of a busy schedule and against a motivated team with a new manager and that makes for an excited crowd and energetic group of players.

“It was a tough-fought and competitive game; we had to fight really hard for the point and we can take positives in the way that we kept going.

“We were the team at the end of the game that looked likelier to get the winning goal and that shows good resilience and ambition from the group.

“It’s a good point because we didn’t play anywhere near our best but we just need to keep focussing on our performances.”

McKenna also singled out praise for stopper Vaclav Hladky, who produced an inspired display with a string of impressive saves.

“He did really well; it was a difficult game for him and you need a good performance from your keeper on a day like today and he certainly delivered.

“He is an example in terms of how he’s conducted himself and trained over a long period of time to wait for his opportunity and then take it.

“But we’ve got lots of examples within that group of good professionals who’ve worked hard to get here and are now flourishing at a higher level.

“That’s a really positive thing and a good boost for our culture and a good lesson for the players here or anyone coming to the club.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield also extended their unbeaten league run to five games and the performance provided encouragement for their new boss.

“It was a good, solid performance,” Darren Moore said.

“We set out our stall early in the game by disrupting Ipswich from settling into their play and their rhythm.

“And then we got the ball into real threatening areas of the pitch; we could have capitalised more with the chances we created.

“We had the more clear-cut chances in the afternoon and I was pleased when we got the goal because we deserved to get noses in front.

“I’d have liked to have seen us extend that because the game was disrupted by the substitutions we were forced to make.

“When Ipswich did score, we didn’t allow them to go on and win the game, which was pleasing because it would’ve been a travesty from our point of view.

“It was a positive afternoon of football played by us; on the front foot, engaging our opponents and setting a positive atmosphere at home.

“Their keeper won them a point today in terms of the saves, but the boys are getting in the right positions and I’ll fancy us to score more goals moving forward.

“It was a great game; it’s credit to us and to the players for taking on board and carrying into the game what we’re trying to do with them.

“We’ve got to continue to work and keep building; we’ll do the journey together as a whole, the fans, staff, players and everyone.”