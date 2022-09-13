Kieran McKenna wants Ipswich to get even better after win over Bristol Rovers

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna wants to see more improvement from his table-topping side following their 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Conor Chaplin scored his sixth goal of the season and Lee Evans added a second with a 25-yard strike.

Rovers received two red cards late in the game when Bobby Thomas was handed his second yellow card for a foul on Gassan Ahadme and Alfie Kilgour was red-carded for bringing down Chaplin.

The result kept the Tractor Boys’ unbeaten record in tact as they maintained their position at the top of the table on goal difference.

McKenna said: “The first 30, 40 minutes it was a really dominant performance. I liked us on the ball, liked us off the ball, liked our set play threat and we scored a really good goal.

“Bristol kept going and didn’t give up on the game and they played with a positive spirit which we thought they would do.

“Once we got the second goal we kind of controlled the game.

“We take the win, take the two goals and move on to the next one and a good night’s work but still a lot to improve on.

“I thought it was a good performance. I think we can be pleased and proud of the development of the team but we know there’s a long way to go.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton felt his side paid the price for missed chances.

Barton said: “I thought they (Ipswich) started really brightly. We kind of weathered the early part of the storm and they scored just as we were getting over it.

“I felt we settled into the game after the first goal and we obviously had a couple of half chances on the counter attack.

“You need a little bit of luck. (Antony) Evans’ was a fantastic effort. We hit the angle of the crossbar and the post and it comes back out. Trevor Clarke gets there, it’s a good shot and zips up and Walton makes a good save.

“They go up the other end and score from a deflection and that effectively was game over.”

Barton dispited Alfie Kilgour’s red card, saying: “He (Chaplin) just threw himself onto the floor. Maybe we need to get a bit cuter and utilise the opportunity to take the opponent down to 10 men… I’m not one to advocate diving and cheating but at this level you benefit from it.