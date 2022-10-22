22 October 2022

Kieran Phillips goal lifts Morecambe off the bottom after win over Barnsley

22 October 2022

A first-half goal from Kieran Phillips earned Morecambe their second Sky Bet League One win of the season after a 1-0 home success over Barnsley.

The on-loan Huddersfield man scored from close range six minutes before the break after Barnsley had failed to clear their lines following a Ryan Cooney long throw.

Barnsley started the game the better with Nicky Cadden seeing an early effort well saved by the legs of Connor Ripley and Tom Edwards forcing a fine defensive block from Liam Shaw.

As the half came to a close Morecambe defender Cooney produced a vital far-post clearance to deny Cadden a tap-in.

The Tykes stepped things up after the break with Josh Benson drilling a long-range shot inches wide and the same player forcing a flying save from Ripley with a shot from distance looking set for the top corner.

Jack Aitchison was unfortunate to see a late shot hit his own player in the area but the Morecambe defence held firm to keep only their second clean sheet of the season and take a vital three points to move off the bottom of the table.

