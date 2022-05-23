23 May 2022

Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad for World Cup play-off with Ukraine

By NewsChain Sport
23 May 2022

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney will miss Scotland’s World Cup play-off programme after being left out of Steve Clarke’s 28-man squad.

The 24-year-old left-back was booked in for knee surgery early in April after feeling discomfort in a training session and he will not make it back for Scotland’s June schedule.

John Souttar and Liam Cooper are back in the squad following injury, while Bologna full-back Aaron Hickey and Sunderland striker Ross Stewart retain their places following their first call-ups in March.

Scotland host Ukraine on June 1 in a delayed World Cup play-off semi-final with Wales awaiting the winners four days later.

Clarke’s side also have two games against Armenia either side of a trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland in their opening UEFA Nations League encounters.

Clarke has named four goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Liam Kelly and Zander Clark.

