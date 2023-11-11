Kieran Trippier confronted by angry Newcastle fans after defeat at Bournemouth

Kieran Trippier confronted angry Newcastle fans following their 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The injury-hit Magpies were downed by Dominic Solanke’s second-half double on the south coast.

As the players went to applaud the travelling fans after the final whistle, England full-back Trippier was filmed on social media responding to a supporter by saying: “Are the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got?”

Afterwards, Trippier played down the incident. He told Sky Sports: “The fans are emotional, they have travelled a long way.

“I had a chat with one of them, saying we are giving everything and there’s no need to panic.

“We got beat and we apologise for that result, but the lads are giving everything.”

Manager Eddie Howe admitted he understood the fans’ frustrations. “Kieran is fine. Emotions run high,” he said.

“We all feel a bit emotional after that from our perspective. We value all our away support, we value them greatly. We thank them for their support.”

It was a nightmare return to Bournemouth for Howe, who saw his side’s seven-match unbeaten Premier League run end and their injury crisis deepen.

The Magpies were already missing 11 players through injury and suspension after Callum Wilson injured a hamstring in the midweek defeat at Borussia Dortmund. Howe revealed Wilson will withdraw from the England squad and faces a spell on the sidelines.

They then lost Miguel Almiron to another hamstring problem midway through the first half.

The long casualty list meant a first Premier League start for 17-year-old Lewis Miley in central midfield.

Such are Newcastle’s lack of options they ended the match with Ben Parkinson, an 18-year-old who had never previously made a first-team appearance, playing alone in attack.

“It was a game where we couldn’t be where we needed to be for it and it was a tough watch. We were unrecognisable today,” added Howe, who was the Cherries manager the last time they beat Newcastle in 2017.

I think we really deserved this win

“It was a real off day. There are reasons, but I don’t want to sit here and make excuses. I want to support the players.”

The only surprise was that it took dominant Bournemouth an hour before they made the breakthrough.

Joe Willock challenged Antoine Semenyo, the ball rolled off him into the path of Solanke who raced into the area and lashed his shot inside Nick Pope’s near post.

Bournemouth doubled the lead from a corner, Solanke flicking the rebound home with his heel after Luis Sinisterra’s header hit a post.

It secured only a second win of the season for Bournemouth and lifted them out of the bottom three.

Boss Andoni Iraola said: “I think we really deserved this win. We played well and had good chances. Luckily we finished the job in the second half.

“Dom has been very good for us. On the ball and off the ball, he helps his team-mates. He missed chances in the first half, but cleared his mind and continued playing the same way.”