18 March 2023

Kieron Evans rescues Torquay crucial point at relegation rivals Gateshead

By NewsChain Sport
Kieron Evans rescued Torquay a crucial point in a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Gateshead.

Evans, on loan from Cardiff, fired home a second-half equaliser after Marcus Dinanga’s superb effort had given Gateshead the lead.

After a goalless first period, Kamil Conteh fed Dinanga after winning the ball in midfield and the former Altrincham forward spun sharply before lashing home a 25-yard shot into the bottom corner.

Adam Campbell’s effort for Gateshead was cleared on the goal-line after Dan Ward’s shot had been parried and Evans levelled for the visitors two minutes later.

Following a swift counter-attack, a ball in from the right broke for Evans and he volleyed home to ensure the Gulls avoided a sixth league defeat in seven matches.

