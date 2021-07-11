Kieron Freeman signs two-year deal with Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed right-back Kieron Freeman on a two-year deal following his release by Swansea at the end of last season.
Freeman made seven appearances during a loan spell at Fratton Park in the 2015-16 season and split the last campaign between Swindon and Swansea, although he only made three appearances in total.
He spent the majority of his career at Sheffield United where he helped them from League One and into the Premier League.
Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to sign someone of Kieron’s calibre, who has appeared in every professional league in English football.
“Pompey fans will obviously know him quite well from his short loan spell here during the Paul Cook era.
“Since then he’s gone on to be part of an outstanding Sheffield United side that went from League One to the Premier League.
“He’s an overlapping attacking full-back and adds real top-end quality to our squad. Technically, he’s a very good player.”