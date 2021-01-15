Kilmarnock and St Mirren delight after winning appeals against forfeited games

Kilmarnock and St Mirren declared themselves respectively “pleased” and “delighted” after having their Covid-19 forfeits overturned following a successful appeal.

Motherwell saw Scottish Premiership matches against Killie and Saints postponed in October after their opponents were unable to muster teams due to coronavirus outbreaks.

The Steelmen were subsequently awarded 3-0 wins in both games while Hamilton were also handed three points following a postponed game against St Mirren.

Motherwell were awarded two 3-0 wins (PA Archive)

Both Kilmarnock and St Mirren were found to have breached coronavirus safety protocols following a Scottish Professional Football League investigation and hearing

The two clubs subsequently launched appeals and the outcome of Thursday night’s Scottish FA Appellate Tribunal was revealed on Friday. It was decided that the three fixtures would be rescheduled and the £40,000 suspended fines reduced to £20,000, of which £10,000 is suspended.

Kilmarnock said in a statement: “Kilmarnock Football Club is pleased to confirm that our case to the Scottish FA Appeal tribunal has been largely successful.

“The forfeiture of our Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell has been quashed and the match will be played at a date yet to be scheduled.

“The club is required to pay a £10,000 fine to the SPFL with a further £10,000 suspended until June 30, 2021.”

St Mirren released a much lengthier statement which read: “St Mirren Football Club is delighted at the decision of the Judicial Panel at the Appeal Hearing.

“The club thanks the Panel for their review of the case and their determination that the sanctions handed out by the SPFL Tribunal was excessive and inappropriate.

“The decision of the Appeal hearing that the matches be rearranged is a victory for common sense and the reduction of the fine from £40,000 suspended to £20,000 with £10,000 suspended is acknowledged by the club.

The messages of support have encouraged the club to stand fast and fight against the injustice that was placed upon the club.

“The challenges facing everyone throughout this difficult time have never been underestimated by the club and, the club recognises that it will always strive to do its utmost to protect its players, staff and as soon as is safe, its loyal supporters.

"The club wishes to thank all of the supporters of St Mirren for their unwavering loyalty and dedication to the team and the club as we navigated through this process. The messages of support have encouraged the club to stand fast and fight against the injustice that was placed upon the club.

“We would also like to thank the supporters and clubs from around the world who have shown solidarity with ourselves during this time.

“We hope that as we progress through this difficult time, no other club faces the trials and tribulations that St Mirren and Kilmarnock FC have gone through and instead a common sense and supportive approach is taken by governing bodies to support members in unprecedented times.”

A spokesperson for the SPFL said: “We note the decisions of the Scottish FA Appellate Tribunal in relation to the sanctions imposed on Kilmarnock FC and St Mirren FC by an independent SPFL Tribunal.

“We will reschedule the three matches as soon as reasonably practicable, in line with the decisions.

“We await written reasons for the decisions from the Scottish FA Appellate Tribunal.”

Meanwhile, Raith Rovers’ Championship clash with Inverness at Stark’s Park on Saturday has been postponed following an outbreak at the Kirkcaldy club.

The Fife outfit made a request on Thursday after admitting they would struggle to field a team against Caley Thistle.

The SPFL has now agreed to the request – with the latest development coming just four days after Scottish football was suspended for three weeks below Championship level as part of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The club said in a statement: “Raith Rovers can confirm that tomorrow’s home match v Inverness Caledonian Thistle has been postponed. A revised date will be announced in due course.”