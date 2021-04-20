Kilmarnock at full strength for visit of Dundee United
16:52pm, Tue 20 Apr 2021
Kilmarnock are at full strength for the visit of Dundee United to Rugby Park on Wednesday night.
Tommy Wright’s team are desperate for points as they seek a way out of the relegation zone.
Killie currently sit second bottom of the table, a point behind Ross County and safety.
Dundee United will be without goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.
Siegrist suffered a wrist injury during the warm-up before Deniz Mehmet stepped up for Friday’s Scottish Cup victory over Forfar.
Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.