Kilmarnock ‘cracking on’ with manager search as interview candidates lined up

Caretaker boss James Fowler says the process of appointing a new manager at Kilmarnock has formally begun.

The Rugby Park club are looking to replace Alex Dyer, who left by mutual consent after last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat by St Johnstone.

Fowler, the club’s head of football operations, assistant manager Andy Millen and captain Gary Dicker were in charge for the 4-0 home defeat by Celtic on Tuesday night, which was a fourth straight loss.

The trio will take charge of the team at St Mirren on Saturday if the new boss is not in place beforehand.

Fowler said on Thursday: “Myself and the board met yesterday so that process has begun and that is a positive and we will crack on with that.

“I think the club have said that they are looking to move very quickly.

“Obviously we will follow the proper processes and hopefully get the right person in.

“We have identified the ones we are going to take forward for interview, that has begun and once we get a chat with these candidates, they get a feel for us, we get a feel for them, we will have a better idea where we are going to go moving forward.

“Any time a job comes up there are lots of good people who are out of work just now so we have had lots of applications and interest and we have identified one or two ourselves so we will crack on with that in the coming days and hopefully get somebody in soon.

“Myself, Andy and Gary are preparing as if we are going to be in charge (for Saturday).

“The boys trained well this morning, there will be training tomorrow and prepare for the match on Saturday which is our main focus for now.”

The Ayrshire club are five points ahead of bottom side Hamilton having played a game more.

Fowler said: “Any time you play a team around you it can be seen as a six-pointer.

“It is a massive game for us, as they all will be between now and the end of the season.”