29 July 2022

Kilmarnock injury problems ease in time for Premiership opener

By NewsChain Sport
29 July 2022

Blair Alston, Liam Donnelly, Fraser Murray and Kyle Lafferty all re-joined the Kilmarnock squad ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Dundee United at Rugby Park on Saturday after recovering from various injuries.

Scott Robinson had a setback during pre-season and was booked in for a procedure to get some respite from his heel injury.

On-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemmings is still out with a groin injury and is back at his parent club this week, while Chris Stokes’s hamstring problem is improving and he will hopefully join training next week.

Dundee United boss Jack Ross is still waiting on pending work permits for Australia internationals Mark Birighitti and Aziz Behich.

Goalkeeper Birighitti was signed from Central Coast Mariners and defender Behich arrived from Turkish club Giresunspor, albeit the latter is not yet up to speed.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from an Achilles operation in Marc and it remains to be seen whether winger Glenn Middleton features following his move from Rangers on Friday evening.

