Kilmarnock sign former Aberdeen forward Marley Watkins
Kilmarnock have announced the signing of former Aberdeen forward Marley Watkins on a one-year contract.
The 32-year-old Wales international previously played under Killie manager Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.
The former Inverness, Barnsley, Norwich and Bristol City player netted six goals in 65 appearances for the Dons during two spells and left at the end of last season.
