King congratulates England on reaching Euro 2024 final

The King has congratulated the England men’s football team on reaching the final of Euro 2024 – but has urged them to avoid more last-minute drama.

In a message to Gareth Southgate’s side following the Three Lions’ 2-1 win against the Netherlands, Charles sent the players the royal family’s “very best wishes” and “warmest congratulations”.

But the King quipped about the recent drama endured by England fans, including a last-gasp equaliser in the second round against Slovakia and a penalty triumph against Switzerland in the quarter-final, asking them to watch out for the nation’s blood pressure in the final clash with Spain.

He said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated!

“Good luck, England.”

It comes after more drama in the semi-final after Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins scored a 90th-minute winner to send them through.

The Three Lions fell behind after seven minutes to a Xavi Simons strike but a controversial Harry Kane penalty, awarded by VAR, brought the scores level 10 minutes later.

The Prince of Wales, who is a Villa fan, also congratulated England and singled out Watkins for praise in a message on social media.

He said: “What a beauty, Ollie! Congratulations England! #EURO2024 Finalists.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was able to watch some of the game while attending a Nato summit in Washington DC, has confirmed he will attend Sunday’s final in Berlin.