King’s Lynn beat relegation rivals Dover to end losing run

King’s Lynn halted their long losing run with a 2-1 home victory against Dover.

Josh Barrett’s double, a goal in each half, saw the hosts end a seven-game losing run in the National League.

Dover, the only team below King’s Lynn in the table, remain rooted to the bottom of the standings following a 15th loss of the season.

They actually got themselves level after half an hour through Harry Ransom’s equaliser but could not build on that, despite some late pressure.

TJ Bramble came close to grabbing Dover a point but his effort skidded narrowly wide.

